Omnicom Advertising Group appoints Sean Donovan as President of OAG Asia

New Delhi: Omnicom Advertising Group (OAG) has announced the appointment of Sean Donovan as the new President of its Asia division, effective immediately.

Sean Donovan has joined OAG Asia from TBWA\Worldwide, where he served as President for Asia for over five years.

OAG was launched in August 2024, bringing together major agencies like BBDO, DDB, and TBWA under one leadership to harness collective strengths and resources.

In his new role, Donovan will report to OAG's global CEO, Troy Ruhanen, and will focus on fostering deeper collaborations among the agency networks, enhancing client relationships, and spearheading creative and technological advancements.