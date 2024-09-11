Stagwell media agency Assembly launches in India, taps Anish Daniel as Head

Delhi: Global omnichannel media agency, Assembly, opened its first India-based front office as part of the agency’s expansion strategy in South Asia.

Spearheading the operations is Anish Daniel, formerly the General Manager at Wavemaker India, bringing over 20 years of industry experience driving digital transformation for brands across the region. The newly established team oversees the agency's domestic operations in India, leading client engagements with Lenovo, Fossil and Estée Lauder and formulating in-market growth strategies.

Richard Brosgill, APAC CEO, Assembly commented, "India has emerged as a key growth engine for the agency, and our early success in the region underscores our capability to lead clients through change and growth in the market. By establishing a dedicated on-ground team, we have firmly positioned ourselves to help brands win in this dynamic market.”

Brosgill continue “d,The new office complements the already fantastic teams we have in our Global Delivery Hub and creates an extension to support our growing talent with new experiences while we also support the ambitions of our clients today."

"Anish's extensive strategic experience, deep in-market knowledge and innovative mindset give us huge confidence in our journey of growth in the market. His true client centric approach allows him to provide effective and high-impact solutions for clients whilst helping them navigate through the change and growth of their business," added Brosgill.

Expressing his excitement about his new role, Daniel commented, "Assembly's ethos is rooted in the promise of finding the change that fuels growth for our clients and partners, and I'm excited to be working alongside an incredible team to bring this vision to life. Our focus this year would be to drive growth, strengthen our relationships with clients, and deliver exceptional value to the ecosystem."