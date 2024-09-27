OML leverages Flipkart’s UPI to deliver peak hour Rs 1 auto rides in Bengaluru

Delhi: Only Much Louder (OML) has launched a campaign that offers auto rickshaw rides in Bengaluru for just Rs 1. The initiative, which commenced on September 20, launched in collaboration with Flipkart UPI, is part of the Big Billion Days which kicked off yesterday, September 26th, 2024.

At the core of this campaign is the endeavor to simplify digital payments while alleviating the daily challenges faced by commuters during peak hours.

The campaign was strategically launched across the city during peak office hours, where local auto-rickshaws were equipped with Flipkart’s UPI payment system. To incentivize its utilization, riders were offered up to Rs 11 cashback on all UPI transactions.

Pankaj Malani, SVP, Revenue at Only Much Louder, said, “Navigating Bengaluru's traffic during peak hours while finding auto rickshaws that accept digital payments can often feel like winning the lottery. Recognizing this need, we collaborated with Flipkart to ideate and craft this campaign by leveraging the platform’s UPI payment feature to showcase how Flipkart UPI enhances everyday experiences for commuters."

The campaign kicked off with an outdoor advertising blitz, featuring banners and copy strategically placed across key locations in Bengaluru.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZ96KOEfV3E-