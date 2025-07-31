OML launches creative agency, MO

New Delhi: Only Much Louder (OML) has launched a new advertising agency, MO.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I announce the official launch of our new agency unit,” said Manav Parekh, Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director at Only Much Louder (OML), a full-service creative and entertainment business network that’s instigated pop culture for over two decades. “MO has been conceptualised as a strategic continuum of OML’s existing mandate, providing a comprehensive suite of end-to-end, cross-vertical and horizontal marketing and communications deliverables. The offering is structured to optimise brand-consumer touchpoints through a combination of narrative integration and platform-centric execution methodologies, thereby ensuring seamless alignment with contemporary engagement parameters.”

Below is MO's manifesto:

BOOOOOOORING! Here’s the real MO

We birth the chaos, then give it brand guidelines. - Meetali Shriwastava, Jr. Associate, Design

A typical MO brainstorm: We crack jokes, then we crack our knuckles. Then we get to cracking briefs. - Aditya Menon, Assistant Manager, Design

I bring the vibe, then my team makes campaigns out of it. It’s a win-win. - Ayushi Singh, Sr. Associate, Copy

Designing at MO is 10% inspiration and 90% making it cooler than anyone asked for. - Tanya Vaghela, Assistant Manager, Design

The culture shock here? Real talk and work-life balance. - Progyaa Dutta - Assistant Manager, Copy

The funnel? Boring briefs enter. Bizarre ideas leave. - Ananya Pandey - Assistant Manager, Copy

We weren’t born in a boardroom

We didn’t start from a brief.

But in the back alleys, on stages, in underground clubs.

We found musicians who blew our minds

And made them a stage. Stages.

When comedians needed a crowd, we gave them a roar.

When clout became a monkey business,

We built the whole damn circus.

You see, we’re not the ones who knock.

We kick the door in and bring beer and pizza for all.

When brands want a slice, we give them a party to own.

One for the ages.

When they want to make noise, we give them the floor.

Not a shoutout in an overcrowded room.

But a whole damn room that people can enter, play in and fight for as their own.

Topline: Hooked

Bottomline: Fun

ROI: Win