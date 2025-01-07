OMG certifies 100 employees as LinkedIn Marketing Insiders, a first in India

New Delhi: Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India partnered with LinkedIn to train and certify its employees as LinkedIn Certified Marketing Insiders.

OMG India is the first agency in India to pioneer this initiative with LinkedIn.

The initiative called #OMG100Insiders was launched to empower OMG India’s talent with insider knowledge of LinkedIn advertising and upskill them with the expertise vital to an ROI-based planning and strategy approach for brands, through its modules of Fundamentals, Marketing Strategy, and Content and Creative Design.

Kartik Sharma, Group CEO at Omnicom Media Group India, said, “The marketing landscape is constantly evolving and demands agility on our part. Through best-in-class upskilling opportunities and digital leadership initiatives like #OMG100Insiders, we continue to unlock new dimensions of growth and champion our culture of being our clients’ most trusted partners and unlocking value and business outcomes for clients.”