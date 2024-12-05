OMG brings sports and entertainment agency Fuse to India, Jigar Rambhia to lead

New Delhi: The sport and entertainment agency Fuse, part of Omnicom Media Group (OMG), has announced the opening of its new office in Mumbai, India, led by Jigar Rambhia.

Rambhia previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Sporjo, a sports industry consultancy.

Prior to this, he spent 16 years at Wavemaker and worked across agencies, including TME (Rediffusion Y&R) and Madison Communications.

The new office officially launches with Shriram Finance and Uni League Cricket as clients. It will focus particularly on supporting brands with strategic planning and activation of effective sports partnerships.

Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group India, said, “Sport and culture are increasingly seen to be significant growth drivers for brands and so we are excited to bring Fuse’s expertise into the market—it further underpins our commitment to create transformational experiences for our clients.”

Rambhia added, “The momentum in sports in India is at an exciting juncture and we’re fully equipped to capitalise on this to drive effective partnerships for brands. Sport has increasingly become a vital part of India's cultural fabric, and with Fuse, we are strategically positioned to help brands harness the power of this medium to drive deeper connections with audiences across the market.”

India's sporting ecosystem is currently valued at upwards of USD 1.8 billion, and with continued tech innovation, the rise of OTTs redefining the viewing experience, and immersive experiences taking centre stage, growth is expected to continue at pace.

Most recently, Fuse launched in Spain, with Juli Ferre heading the business and in Brazil, led by Luiz Fiorese. Fuse’s current international clients include PepsiCo, Nissan and Philips.

Commenting on the India office launch, Louise Johnson, Global CEO at Fuse, said: “Fuse's expansion and launch in India marks yet another critical milestone for us, underscoring our commitment to driving growth for brands through the power of sports and entertainment. With Fuse's specialist sports marketing expertise combined with Omnicom Media Group's data and technology offering, we are exceptionally positioned to capitalise on the sports market in India.

Through our extensive network and under the leadership of Jigar, we can offer brands the chance to create memorable experiences for their audiences and integrate themselves into the heart of India's sporting culture.”