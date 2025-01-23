OMG appoints Rochelle Chhaya as CEO of Hearts & Science APAC

New Delhi: Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom , has named Rochelle Chhaya as CEO of Hearts & Science APAC.

As the network’s first APAC CEO, Chhaya, who has been with OMG for over 14 years and most recently served as CEO of OMG Thailand, will oversee the continued expansion of Hearts & Science in APAC.

Hearts & Science APAC has built a client roster that includes Jaguar Land Rover, Popeye’s, Sanofi, Sony Pictures, Twinnings Teas, and Versuni; as well as regional brands such as Bank of New Zealand, the Hoyts cinema chain, DBS Bank, Mamy Poko, Marigold, Rebsico, Hyphens Pharma, and Double Dragon Properties.

“Expanding the Hearts & Science footprint across a region that is an epicentre for economic expansion, technological innovation, and digital commerce demands a seasoned leader who possesses operational experience with a deep understanding of the modern consumer’s priorities and behaviours. Combined with the digital and data expertise needed to help brands effectively engage with their customers across an increasingly complex media ecosystem, we have found that leader in Rochelle, someone who can bring both the ‘heart’ and the ‘science’ to the business,” said OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine.

Named CEO of OMG Thailand in 2020, Chhaya led the group to three consecutive years of growth, with billings increasing 58% between 2020 and 2023 as reported by COMvergence.

As COO of OMD APAC from 2018 to 2020, she scaled a client-centric, digitally-powered and data-led agency model across the region. Joining OMG Thailand in 2014 as a Managing Partner for its digital practice, Chhaya helped establish OMG’s data and analytics division, Annalect, in the market.

Commenting on her new role, Chhaya said, “Hearts & Science aims to revolutionise connections planning and drive our clients’ business ambitions by combining data-driven insights with the art of creative storytelling. Asia Pacific is brimming with opportunities, and we are committed to harnessing the strong demand for consultative, modular media strategies that align with our clients' evolving needs. By going beyond traditional media KPIs and fostering strategic partnerships, we’re continuously refining our offerings to create meaningful impact. Together with our clients, we will unlock new possibilities for driving brand growth across the region.”

As one of her first duties as APAC CEO, Chhaya will oversee the launch of Hearts & Science’s operations in Malaysia and Taiwan, scheduled for Q1 2025.

Chhaya’s appointment, reporting directly to Harradine, is effective immediately. Meanwhile, she will continue to oversee operations in Thailand, together with OMG Thailand COO Jinnarat Sampuntharat and the executive management team until her successor is named.