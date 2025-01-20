OMD India bags integrated media mandate for HDFC Life

New Delhi: Following a comprehensive multi-agency pitch hotly contested over multiple rounds, OMD India has won the integrated media mandate for HDFC Life.
The agency will be taking charge of the consolidated media strategy for the brand, spanning offline and online channels.
The win is a testimony to the agency's strong local credentials and capability to respond to the dynamics of today's client and consumer needs. “We're excited to partner with HDFC Life and look forward to creating an inspiring journey of driving strong marketing and business outcomes for the brand,” said Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India. “Our partnership is designed to deliver real business impact underpinned by OMD India's strong and future-facing capabilities. We're excited for what the future holds.”
Vishal Subharwal – Group Head Strategy and CMO, HDFC Life, commented, “We are happy to welcome OMD aboard. HDFC Life and OMD have common values that focus on innovation and customer-centricity. OMD’s capabilities, tools and culture are in sync with our expectations, and we are confident that this partnership will add value to our brand story with exceptional experiences and strategies to further build on the promise of our proposition.”