Oindrila Roy resigns as MD of Publicis Worldwide, to launch her own venture

New Delhi: Oindrila Roy, Managing Director at Publicis Worldwide, has stepped down from her role after a three-year stint.

She announced her departure on LinkedIn, reflecting on her time at the agency and hinting at her next move.

“Gratitude. Growth. Goodbye,” she wrote. “Exactly three years ago, I walked into Publicis India with a clear purpose—to build, to lead, and to nurture. What I didn't know then was how deeply it would shape me in return.”

Describing her experience at Publicis India, Roy called it “a demanding, transformative, fiercely rewarding chapter,” highlighting the lessons she gained from leading through complexity and change.

Roy’s career spans leadership roles across top agencies and companies including JWT, Leo Burnett, Edelweiss, and EssenceMediacom (WPP Media), with strategic experience across sectors such as BFSI, FMCG, beauty, e-commerce, ed-tech, and direct-to-consumer brands.

Prior to joining Publicis Worldwide, she served as Head of Strategy at Essence.

Looking ahead, Roy hinted at her new venture, writing, “It's time now to step into a new chapter, one where I take everything I have learnt and pour it into building something of my own. A venture we call Opinion Incubator.”