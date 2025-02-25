Ogilvy's Ritu Sharda joins Pravis as partner and Chief Creative Officer

New Delhi: Pravis, a tech-first growth marketing agency, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ritu Sharda as its partner and Chief Creative Officer.

With over two decades of experience in the industry, Sharda is one of India’s most accomplished creative leaders. She joins Pravis from Ogilvy, where she led several iconic and award-winning campaigns.

In her new role, Sharda will lead Pravis’ creative vision, ensuring that brand-building and performance marketing work seamlessly together to solve real brand challenges.

Her expertise will be instrumental in reinforcing Pravis’ commitment to creativity as a growth engine in the digital-first era, Pravis said in a press statement.

Sharda said, “Creativity in the digital world is being forced into silos —brand storytelling on one side, performance marketing on the other. But true brand success comes from integrating the two seamlessly. That’s what excites me about Pravis. It’s built to be tech-first, with no silos and a compensation model tied to brand success. This is where I see the future, and I’m excited to build it with them.”

Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder of Pravis, said, "Brands have split agencies to manage different parts of the marketing funnel, resulting in lower ownership and agility. At Pravis, we take complete ownership of the entire funnel and tie our remuneration model to brand growth. With Ritu on board, we now have one of the sharpest creative minds ensuring that the power of creativity flows through the entire funnel seamlessly."

With 24 years of experience, Ritu has led award-winning work for brands such as Mirinda, 7 Up, McDonald’s, Samsung, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, HP, Google, BMW, Ford, KFC, MasterCard, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta, Pernod Ricard, Dalmia cement, Mother Dairy, Dabur

Some of her most notable campaigns include: Meri Maggi, Adopt a pothole (apollo tyres), #ReleaseThePressure (Mirinda), #StandByToughMoms (All Out), The Legacy Project (100 Pipers Whiskey), #SaveTheEvidence (DNA Fights Rape), #PalatDe, #TaanePalatDe, #HarHaathToofan #DumHaiTohDikha (Thums Up), #MaaJaisi for mother dairy and men will be men (imperial blue whiskey).

A respected voice in the industry, she has served as a juror for Cannes Lions, The One Show, D&AD, AdFest, Effies APAC, and Kyoorious. She has also been a speaker at the global 3% conference.

Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder of Pravis, commented, "In a market of sameness, great creativity acts as a force multiplier—driving both brand differentiation and the efficiency of marketing spends. Ritu, with her track record of delivering award-winning, culture-defining work, will ensure that creativity becomes a growth engine, not an afterthought in a digital-first world."

Since its launch 18 months ago, Pravis has built an impressive client portfolio, including Johnson’s Baby, Danone, Voltas Beko, Volvo, Neutrogena, Aveeno Baby, ORSL, PNB Metlife, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Philips Appliances, Stayfree, and Apollo Tyres.