Ogilvy promotes Sujoy Roy & Nitin Srivastava as CCOs for Gurugram; Ritu Sharda moves on

New Delhi: Ogilvy has announced the elevation of Sujoy Roy and Nitin Srivastava as Chief Creative Officers for Ogilvy Gurugram.

Ritu Sharda, the Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy North, has moved on. She joined Ogilvy in April 2019.

Before joining Ogilvy, Sharda worked with BBDO India as Senior Executive Director previously.

Roy is what you might call a dyed-in-the-wool Ogilvian. He joined the agency fresh out of college two decades ago, wide-eyed and full of energy, and has never looked back. In his 20-year journey, Roy has hopped between three Ogilvy offices - Mumbai, Kolkata and Colombo, Sri Lanka - making each stop a showcase for his creativity.

Technically, Roy’s title has always been ‘Copywriter’, but pigeonholing him into that one discipline wouldn’t be accurate. Armed with a diploma in fine arts, Roy has effortlessly straddled the worlds of art and copy. Seven years ago, he parlayed that dual expertise into establishing the Ogilvy Design Cell, which he now leads across Ogilvy India.

Roy has also played a pivotal role in building Ogilvy East. Working in his mother tongue, Bengali, he’s crafted campaigns that resonate deeply, proving that great advertising transcends geography and language.

A painter turned designer turned art director, Srivastava has spent over 25 years blurring the lines between work and art.

An alumnus of the Delhi College of Art, Srivastava has also studied at Central Saint Martins, London. He is currently the Senior Executive Creative Director and Creative Head (Luxury and Beauty), at Ogilvy North, and has experience across categories on brands like Coca-Cola, Absolut, Chivas, Jameson, MINI, The Park Hotels, Incredible India and WWF. He has played a significant role in creating iconic brands for Pernod Ricard within the alcobev market over the last twenty years.

When Srivastava is not travelling, he lives in Delhi with his dog February.

Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, said, “Sujoy and Nitin are Ogilvy stalwarts. Over the years both have created a stellar body of brave work that has helped grow business and reputation for their partners. Their benchmark-setting work across mediums has created impact and earned numerous recognitions locally and globally. But more importantly, it has also earned the love and admiration of our consumers and clients. We are thrilled to see our people step up and take on senior leadership roles. We believe the two of them, along with their partners will push the boundaries of work. Their individual love for design and ideas will come together to write a new chapter for Ogilvy Gurugram.”