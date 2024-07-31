Ogilvy names Camilla Clerke as Global Executive Creative Director for Unilever

New Delhi: Ogilvy announced it is bolstering the agency’s global leadership team for Unilever. Camilla Clerke has been named Global Executive Creative Director for Unilever. She will be based out of Ogilvy UK and report to Ogilvy’s Global Chief Creative Officer Liz Taylor.

In addition, Nadia Katsiouli has been appointed Global Client Lead. Clerke and Katsiouli will partner with Zoe Hamilton who became Global Chief Strategy Officer on the Unilever business earlier this year after working for nearly three years on Dove.

Ogilvy works across several of Unilever’s brands including Dove and Hellmann’s among others. This year Unilever and Ogilvy celebrated the 20th anniversary of Dove’s “Campaign for Real Beauty.”

Liz Taylor, Ogilvy’s Global Chief Creative Officer, said, “Camilla embodies modern creativity. Incredibly strategic, wildly imaginative, with an unbelievable work ethic and a fearless but compassionate attitude that endears her to all. She has a knack for seeing where problems are, finding a way in, and motivating human behavior beyond where it contentedly stands. It’s what makes her so perfect to lead our collaborations with Unilever—known for some of the biggest, boldest, most beautiful campaigns our industry produces. We share a storied history with Unilever, most especially Dove, and Camilla is just the person to launch a new decade of doing the best work of our lives with them.”

Sophie Hoffstetter, Ogilvy’s Global Chief Client Officer, said, “Nadia brings a remarkable track record of consistently delivering results for major global brands. Her passion for the power of creativity and collaboration, combined with her deep understanding of the beauty and consumer goods landscapes, makes her the ideal leader to work with Camilla, Zoe, and our client partners to take their iconic brands to new heights.”

Clerke added, “I have long admired Unilever for its creative excellence and for showcasing how brave, bold ideas can make a true impact not only on business, but society. I'm genuinely thrilled to be a part of the team to help drive Unilever forward. On a personal note, Dove’s ongoing challenge of conventional beauty standards has deeply impacted me – and I’m ready to bring my best, authentic self forward in service of Unilever and its brands.”

Katsiouli added, "Having the opportunity to work with Unilever and their iconic, global brands has always been an aspiration. I couldn't be more thankful and delighted to partner with Camilla, Zoe and our clients in creating iconic, culture-changing, value-driving ideas in a true spirit of Borderless Creativity."

In Clerke’s “Bride Armour” for Carling Black Label, she led a team in tackling the epidemic of Gender-Based Violence in South Africa by designing a wedding gown that could withstand all forms of abuse, and hijacking South Africa Fashion Week. She also worked in transforming beer byproducts into high-protein bread for Castle Lager with “Bread of the Nation.”

Since joining Ogilvy in 2012, Katsiouli’s career has spanned the globe from Saigon and Chicago to Berlin and now London. Most recently she helped establish and lead the WPP All Stars team for Mondelez’s Milka and Halls brands since 2020.

She also played a role running the EU business for The Coca-Cola Company as part of WPP OpenX. She was instrumental in setting up the StudioX hubs in Spain and Berlin while connecting tech teams in India for AI pilot adaptations across Europe. Prior to that, she led the global WPP Kimberly-Clark business from Chicago.

During her first five years at Ogilvy, Katsiouli served as Head of Strategy and Managing Director at Ogilvy Vietnam. Her experience includes working with brands in the beauty sector such as Ponds and Oil Of Olay.