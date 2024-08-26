Ogilvy leads the way followed by Moonshot at IndIAA awards 2024

Delhi: The 9th edition of the IndIAA Awards presented by the India Chapter of International Advertising Association onboarded OPEN as the Associate Partner, while Teads, Mobligent Media, The Indian Express, Dinamalar and Bobble AI were Supporting Partners for the event.

The awards are an annual endeavour to identify, encourage and honour storytelling.

Spread across 19 different segments and categories, more than 15 agencies were rewarded for their bold ideas, fresh concepts and gripping content during the event.

The awardees were chosen from a select list of more than 300 nominees.

Creative agencies like Ogilvy fetched 4 trophies, while Moonshot fetched 3. Other agencies to win were MullenLowe Lintas, tgthr, Talented, Manja, Enormous Brands, Toaster, BBH India, The Script Room, Havas Media and McCann Worldgroup.

On the brand side, Colgate-Palmolive snagged an award in the ‘Personal Care’ category, while Swiggy won in the ‘Online Classifieds, Commerce and Services’ segment.

Google fetched a trophy for its ‘Dhoondenge Toh Milega’ campaign, while TVS Motor Company won an award for its ‘Protect Little Riders’ campaign.

IndIAA Awards’ ‘Voice of Change’ category saw two joint winners take home the trophy as Ogilvy and Talented shared the coveted trophy.

‘Tempest Advertising’ was honoured with the IAA Cause Related Award for their compelling and transformative Awareness Campaign on Autism.

IAA IndIAA Awards Chairman, Abhishek Karnani, said, “This is the 9th edition of the IAA IndIAA Awards, an unique creative award show that recognizes advertising excellence. The esteemed presence of the country's top marketers, creative agencies, media agencies, production houses, PR agencies and industry leaders here tonight is a testament to the significance of this occasion.

Unlike traditional award shows, the IndIAA Awards do not rely on entries. Instead, the work has to speak for itself, just as it speaks to the consumers it aims to persuade. Another distinguishing feature of the IndIAA Awards is that the judging is carried out by senior marketers who own and invest in the brands. This brings a valuable perspective from those who truly understand the challenges and objectives of effective advertising. As we gather to recognize the best from July 2023 to June 2024, let’s also celebrate IAA’s unwavering commitment to demonstrating how creativity can be a force for good.”

Rohit Jawa, Jury Chairman, and CEO and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever, said, “As we celebrate the ninth year of this remarkable event, I am truly honored to have served on the jury. The IndIAA Awards continue to stand out for their commitment to recognizing campaigns that genuinely impact consumers. Today’s marketing landscape is brimming with dynamic and fresh creative thinking, and it’s inspiring to see how big ideas and storytelling drive not only commercial success but also cultural influence.”