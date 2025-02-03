Ogilvy appoints Kunal Jeswani as CEO for ASEAN region

New Delhi: Ogilvy has announced the promotion of Kunal Jeswani to the role of CEO for its ASEAN region.

Based in Singapore, Jeswani was the Group CEO for Ogilvy Singapore & Malaysia before this promotion.

Before his current role in Singapore & Malaysia, Jeswani served as the CEO of Ogilvy India from 2015 to 2022.

Before that, he was the Chief Digital Officer and Country Head of OgilvyOne in India.

He joined Ogilvy in 2005.

In his new capacity, Jeswani will focus on integrating resources across the ASEAN countries, utilising the unique strengths of each market to deliver innovative and impactful solutions for clients.

With over two decades of industry experience, Jeswani has worked across sectors including CPG, telecom, auto, banking, and tourism.

"Kunal’s track record of success in India, Singapore, and Malaysia, coupled with his ability to nurture creative excellence, makes him the ideal leader for ASEAN," said Kent Wertime, co-CEO of Ogilvy APAC. "This promotion is not only a recognition of his remarkable contributions but also a reflection of the confidence we have in his ability to shape the future of Ogilvy in this dynamic region."

Jeswani's career highlights include leading campaigns for major brands, launching a top sports league, and managing national election campaigns in India. His appointment is seen as part of Ogilvy APAC's commitment to growth in the ASEAN region, aiming to strengthen leadership and position the agency for continued success and creative impact.

Kunal Jeswani, CEO of Ogilvy ASEAN, said, “Ogilvy’s network across Southeast Asia is incredibly strong. All of our talent, across the full width of our capabilities, is committed to creative work that drives impact and growth for our clients. I am excited to partner with our leaders across the region to do the best work of our lives, together.”

Chris Reitermann, co-CEO of Ogilvy APAC, emphasised the collaborative approach, stating, "We will continue to work closely with local leaders to drive the agency's growth and success across APAC."