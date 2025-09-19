Odisha’s ad spend crosses Rs 380 cr in three years, says CM

New Delhi: The Odisha government has spent Rs 380.95 crore on advertisements in the last three financial years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the state assembly on Thursday.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, Majhi said Rs 86.28 crore was spent on advertisements in 2022-23, rising to Rs 186.60 crore during 2023-24, the election year. In 2024-25, the expenditure stood at Rs 108.06 crore.

Of the total outlay, Rs 344.30 crore was spent on newspaper advertisements, Rs 20.23 crore on electronic media, and Rs 16.41 crore on hoardings, the Chief Minister stated.

"These advertisements have been issued to propagate the benefits available under different schemes funded by the government, state and central," Majhi said.