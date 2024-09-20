Occtagon Media Networks ‘pens’ unique OOH ads for Nataraj Gelix

Delhi: Occtagon Media Networks has executed an outdoor advertising campaign for Hindustan Pencils’ latest product, Nataraj Gelix Pens.

The campaign spanned across 10 states and 15 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Occtagon Media Networks also introduced an outdoor billboard innovation in Mumbai, drawing attention from commuters and the general public alike.

Pradip Ughade, President of Hindustan Pencils, commented on the campaign’s impact, "Nataraj Gelix is a product we are very proud of, and it was crucial to ensure its launch resonated with our consumers. Occtagon’s strategic use of outdoor media formats and their understanding of market dynamics helped us achieve widespread reach and engagement in the target cities."

Parrmm Lakhani, Founder of Occtagon Media Networks, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, "Our mission was to bring Nataraj Gelix Pens to life through dynamic and innovative outdoor advertising. By leveraging key locations across major cities, we were able to deliver a campaign that not only boosted brand visibility but also strengthened consumer recall for Hindustan Pencils."

Sheetal Panicker., Senior Manager at Occtagon Media Networks, also emphasized the value of this partnership, "Executing this campaign for Nataraj Gelix was an exciting challenge. We strategically placed high-impact formats in areas with maximum footfall to capture attention and convey the message effectively. The billboard innovation in Mumbai was a particular highlight, helping us stand out in a competitive advertising environment."