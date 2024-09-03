OAP forays into media planning as OAP Mediatech

Delhi: Outdoor Advertising Professionals (I), also known as OAP, has announced its rebranding to OAP Mediatech, aimed at reflecting its evolution into a comprehensive media solutions provider.

Speaking of the announcement, Abhijit Sengupta, CEO, said, “OAP was launched as an OOH specialist agency. Over time, we expanded our services beyond OOH, incorporating research, data, and technology. Our new name, OAP Mediatech, reflects our broader capabilities and commitment to connecting clients with a variety of services across different platforms.”

He further added, “Post pandemic in a short span of time, we've launched many new services like ProLocator for OOH, a location intelligence planning tool, and now are working on attribution and reverse targeting. We're also conducting large-scale EEG studies for AIS (Attention Impact Score) and have deployed ProVisualiser, a survey tool using advanced computer vision technology.

Now we are offering Mainline Media Planning and Buying for TV, Print, Radio, and OTT. Yash Punjabi has joined as Business Director to lead our planning, and strategy team for ATL Media. Yash brings a wealth of experience from GroupM and OMD. And Vipul Mehta has joined very recently as Head Buying and Operations. Vipul is a veteran having multimedia experience at Dentsu, Zenith Optimedia and Graphene before joining OAP Mediatech.”