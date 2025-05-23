Oakley signs Shubman Gill as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Oakley has named Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as its newest brand ambassador and the face of its “Artifacts from the Future” campaign in India.

Gill has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young players in international cricket. Known for his consistency, elegant stroke play, and calm demeanour under pressure, he has gained recognition across all formats of the game. His rise in the sport has made him a role model for many young Indians, reflecting themes of perseverance and excellence.

Commenting on the collaboration, Gill said, “I’m very excited to join Oakley, a brand that stands for performance, progression and passion – values that resonate strongly with mine. Oakley has been an integral part of my cricketing journey every time I took to the field.”

The partnership aims to align Gill’s approach to the game with Oakley’s focus on innovation and design. According to Sahil Jandial, Senior Brand Business Manager at Oakley, “Oakley is firmly rooted in sports, and is one with the culture and community of athletes pushing the boundaries of performance. Shubman, with his relentless pursuit for perfection and progression, is a great embodiment of the Oakley spirit.”

Gill joins a group of international athletes associated with Oakley, including Kylian Mbappé, Damian Lillard, and Patrick Mahomes II.

The “Artifacts from the Future” campaign represents a new phase for Oakley, which marks 50 years of its presence in performance eyewear. The campaign features futuristic designs such as Plantaris, Lateralis, and Masseter styles inspired by both heritage and forward-thinking design, intended to reflect the brand’s evolving identity. The collection is set to launch in May.