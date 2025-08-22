NYF AME Awards 2025 announces winners

New Delhi: The New York Festivals AME Awards®, which has recognised marketing effectiveness worldwide since 1994, has announced its 2025 winners.

The winners were selected by the AME Grand Jury, composed of global C-suite leaders and strategic innovators. Campaigns were evaluated for their combination of creativity and measurable impact.

This year, entries spanned six continents. The Grand Jury awarded the AME Grand Award (Best of Show), three Regional Campaign of the Year Awards, and the inaugural AME WE Champion Campaign of the Year. Additional honours included eleven Gold Towers, eleven Silver, twelve Bronze, and twelve Finalist Awards.

Winning campaigns addressed issues such as disability rights, gender bias, organ donor registration, and immigrant rights. Brands employed tools including AI, audio branding, gamification, apps, social media, and the Japanese art of Kintsugi to engage audiences, expand reach, and strengthen brand loyalty.

Ogilvy UK London’s “Real Beauty: How a Soap Brand Created a Global Self-Esteem Movement” for Dove received the AME Grand Award (Best of Show), Regional Campaign of the Year, Europe, and the inaugural AME WE Champion Campaign of the Year, recognising work exemplifying gender equality, women’s empowerment, or authentic representation.

Ogilvy UK’s Dove platform addressed cultural pressures around beauty. “What began as a campaign rooted in cultural tension has become a holistic brand platform, proving how consistency drives long-term effectiveness,” the jury noted.

VML Argentina’s “Absurd Promises” for ASDRA highlighted a law requiring individuals with Down syndrome to renew Disability Certificates annually. During the 2023 presidential race, ASDRA launched the Complexity Index, an AI tool analysing candidates’ promises in real time. Publishing live results on X, the campaign influenced public debate and contributed to legal reform benefiting over two million people.

VML USA’s “Napkin of Rights” for the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC) provided essential legal rights information on napkins in local eateries and food trucks, countering fear from Florida’s anti-immigrant law SB 1718. This approach resulted in a 58% increase in calls to FLIC compared with 2023.