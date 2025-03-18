NYF Advertising Awards: Five Indian jurors join shortlist jury

New Delhi: The New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYFA) has announced the 2025 Shortlist Jury.

Five jurors from India will be shortlisting the entries. Their names are as follows:

Iraj Fraz Batla, Creative Head, DDB Tribal Pierre Fitter, Senior Director, Burson Mahima Mathur, Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD and CCO, Havas Creative India Ramanuj Shastry, Managing Partner and Creative Director, Infectious Advertising

Representing top agencies across six continents from more than 40 countries, these esteemed professionals are recognised globally for their award-winning work.

“NYF’s Shortlist Jury is comprised of respected industry leaders and award-winning creative minds dedicated to innovation in the industry,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals. “At NYFA we ask entrants to ‘Show Us Something We Haven’t Seen,’ and our esteemed Shortlist Jury will make sure that only the most groundbreaking, impactful work rises to the top, no hype, no BS, just creative excellence.”

Currently, women make up over 40% of the 2025 NYF Shortlist Jury, while C-suite creative leaders represent over 11%, all contributing to a diverse and accomplished jury panel.

“We’re thrilled that these industry innovators are sharing their time and talent on the Shortlist Jury. With a higher percentage of women judging this year, a strong presence of C-suite creative leaders, and a truly global perspective, their commitment to excellence ensures that every entry receives the utmost professional consideration.” –Jennifer Vizina, Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards

View the 2025 NYF Advertising Awards Shortlist Jury: HERE

The NYF Shortlist Jury panel will evaluate entries across NYF Advertising’s categories.

Trophy winners will then be selected by the 2025 Executive Jury.

Executive Jury sessions will take place in early June at New York City’s Crosby Hotel.

The official deadline to enter the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 25, 2025.