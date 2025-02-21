NYF 2025 AME Awards inducts Rana Barua to 2025 Advisory Board

New Delhi: New York Festivals AME Awards, has onboarded Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SE Asia, North Asia (Japan & South Korea), to the 2025 AME Awards Advisory Board.

The AME Advisory Board brings together some of advertising’s most influential global leaders, providing invaluable guidance, regional perspectives, and strategic insights. Their expertise in emerging trends, industry evolution, and jury recommendations ensures that AME stays at the forefront of effectiveness.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SE Asia, North Asia (Japan & South Korea), said, “I am thrilled to be joining the coveted New York Festivals’ AME Advisory Board. Advertising is ever-evolving and rapidly changing, on the back of tech and digital. On one hand, I look forward to leveraging my three decades of industry experience as an advisor. On the other, I am excited to witness groundbreaking work from across the globe, emerging trends, and innovative storytelling that help brands stay at the forefront - shaping the future of our business.”

"All of us at AME are beyond grateful that Rana Barua is joining the Advisory Board to provide ongoing support and insight," said Gayle Seminara Mandel, VP, Executive Director of New York Festivals AME Awards. "As a global advocate for creativity that delivers measurable results, his regional expertise and industry perspective are invaluable. His contributions will help ensure that AME continues to honour the most effective, culturally resonant, and results-driven work from around the world."

The deadline for entering the 2025 AME Awards competition is June 15, 2025.