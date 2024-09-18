Now you can wear Tinkle inspired merch with A47.in!

Delhi: A47.in has announced a special collaboration with Tinkle Comics, launching an exclusive collection on September 17th, in honor of Uncle Pai’s birthday, the founder of Tinkle Comics.

This limited-edition drop brings Shambhu, Suppandi, and Tantri the Mantri to life with unique and exclusive designs across oversized t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts.

The collection is designed by A47’s in-house creative team.

Bhavik Vora, Founder and CEO at A47, said, “We’re so happy to partner with Tinkle Comics for this special launch. It’s a tribute not just to the characters we grew up with, but also to the legacy of Uncle Pai, who gave us these tales. At A47, we stand for celebrating India’s incredible stories, from ISRO to the Armed Forces, and with Tinkle, we continue this mission by honoring a brand that has entertained and inspired generations. It’s more than just merch, it’s a celebration of memories and stories that shaped us.”

Preeti Vyas, President and CEO, Amar Chitra Katha, said,“We are thrilled to bring to consumers the magic of Tinkle through this collaboration with A47. Tinkle characters have always been more than just comic figures—they are friends, mentors, and sources of endless laughter for readers across generations. Over the past few years, Tinkle has expanded its offering to its fans beyond just books, through various transmedia offerings including animation, gaming and apparel. We are very impressed with the work A47 has been doing in connecting India's young consumers with products that symbolize post-independence pop-culture and India-pride and are thrilled that they have chosen to introduce Tinkle's iconic characters through an exclusive apparel range. As part of the launch, Tinkle and A47 will also roll out special giveaways, influencer collaborations, and contests, encouraging fans to share their Tinkle-inspired looks.”