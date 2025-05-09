Not just celebrating, but seeing moms for who they are

New Delhi: Mother’s Day campaigns often follow a familiar script, like flowers, hugs, and polished portrayals of picture-perfect moms. But this year, instead of staying on the surface, several brands chose to dig deeper. The focus wasn’t just on thanking mothers, it was on acknowledging their reality.



From the unseen challenges of high-risk pregnancies in rural India to the emotional toll of putting personal dreams on hold, this year's campaigns explored what motherhood really looks like: messy, emotional, demanding, and resilient. Some told stories of loss and legacy; others brought humour to the modern-day disconnect between digital love and real connection. A few chose to quietly remind us that care doesn't always come with grand gestures; it often arrives as a meal, a memory, or a moment of understanding.

These narratives didn’t just celebrate mothers; they invited us to see them more fully.

Aditya Birla Capital opens up the cost of waiting for motherhood

Not all Mother’s Day stories come wrapped in celebration. Aditya Birla Capital’s campaign, Motherhood on Hold, takes on a quieter, more uncomfortable truth — for many women, the decision to become a parent is delayed not by choice, but by cost.

In the campaign’s film, a woman sits across from someone in what seems like an HR exit interview. But the twist is sharp. She's “letting go” of the idea of her future child. The metaphor is simple, but the emotion runs deep.

The message lands with weight: motherhood is no longer just an emotional decision — it’s a financial one. By spotlighting this reality, the campaign invites reflection, not pity, and makes space for conversations that are often left out of days like this.

Campaign:

DCM Shriram Foundation walks a son’s path from maternal loss to rural healing

DCM Shriram Foundation launched an emotionally stirring campaign under its Khushali Sehat program, spotlighting the dangers of high-risk pregnancies (HRPs) in rural India. Through the story of Mohan, a field worker haunted by his mother’s death during a home birth, the campaign highlighted the life-saving role of Mobile Health Units (MHUs) and antenatal care. The short film is not only a tribute to mothers but a call for systemic healthcare reform. It reframes Mother's Day through the lens of maternal health, blending personal grief with hope and community empowerment.

Campaign:

BIBA turns the lens toward mothers, not just their babies

This Mother’s Day, BIBA and Enormous Brands shifted the spotlight with their campaign “#MakeMomsFeelSeen”. Instead of focusing on the baby, the film draws attention to the emotional changes new mothers go through the loss of identity, the silence around their struggles, and the loneliness that can follow childbirth.

The story unfolds quietly, showing how a mother’s needs often take a backseat while all eyes turn to the newborn. Through lived experiences with moms on both the agency and brand teams the campaign gently reminds us to look beyond the baby, and truly check in on the women behind them.

There’s no drama, just a sincere message: sometimes the kindest thing you can do is simply see her.

Campaign:

Tata Tea Gold Care “MyTurnToCare” with AI-Powered personalized packs

In a beautiful fusion of tradition and technology, Tata Tea Gold Care returned with its signature #MyTurnToCare campaign for Mother’s Day but this time, with an AI-powered upgrade that made it one of the most unique gifting experiences in India’s FMCG landscape.

The brand allowed consumers to create personalized tea packs featuring a photo of themselves with their mother, accompanied by a custom message in their own voice, delivered in one of eight regional languages using AI. Each pack included a QR code that launched an augmented reality experience, playing the message and video to create a fully immersive and emotional tribute.

This campaign wasn’t just about celebrating care, it was about personalizing it. Tata Tea brought the sensory comfort of a tea break together with the emotional warmth of a custom gift, redefining what a meaningful brand interaction can feel like. It turned product packaging into a platform for emotional storytelling, combining AI, AR, and deep personalization to make Mother’s Day unforgettable at scale.

Campaign website:

Tata Tea Gold Care

R for Rabbit and Times Music remind moms they’re more than just ‘Mumma’

This Mother’s Day, R for Rabbit, a brand known for its baby products joined hands with Times Music to reimagine Kailash Kher’s iconic song ‘Mumma’ into something more than a tribute. The result is a moving film that gently urges mothers to hold on to their own dreams, even as they care for their children.

Set to a soulful rendition of the beloved track, the campaign challenges the idea that self-sacrifice is the only way to mother. Through quiet, emotional visuals, it honors all the roles a mother plays and reminds her, and everyone else, that her identity doesn’t need to end where motherhood begins.

By saying, “Don’t lose yourself in this journey,” R for Rabbit and Times Music open up space for a more balanced conversation: one where personal ambition and motherhood aren’t opposites, but partners.

Campaign:

boAt and Blinkit want you to ditch the filters, not the feelings

boAt and Blinkit’s Mother’s Day campaign takes a fun but honest look at how Gen Z often shows love online through posts, hashtags, and reels. Featuring Satish Ray in a cheeky PSA-style video, the campaign gently mocks this trend and encourages people to do something more real. It suggests giving a meaningful gift, like a boAt Enigma smartwatch, delivered instantly by Blinkit. The idea is simple: real actions matter more than online posts. By mixing humour with a relatable message, the campaign makes a smart point while offering an easy way to celebrate moms in a more thoughtful way.

Campaign:

Prega News and Swiggy, turning cravings into care

Pregnancy cravings are often played for laughs but this campaign turns them into something more thoughtful. Prega News joined hands with Swiggy to launch a special “Preggy” cravings menu, available in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

The menu includes sweet, sour, spicy combos tailored to what expecting mothers often crave. But it’s not just about the food — it’s about recognition. The campaign, led by a touching film, shows how even an odd late-night snack can become an act of love when someone pays attention.

Campaign:

Orchids The International School presents the soft power of moms

Before every crayon-marked wall and toppled plant lies a story only a mother truly understands. In Weapons of Maa’s Destruction: Behind Every Champion, Orchids The International School captures the sweet chaos of parenting not by polishing it, but by embracing its messy, meaningful reality.

The film opens from a child’s point of view hiding under a bed or behind a curtain after a mischievous act waiting for the fallout. But what follows is not anger. Instead, mothers respond with patience, warmth, and knowing smiles. It’s a quiet reminder that curiosity deserves room to grow and that behind every confident, curious child is a mother who lets them explore, stumble, and find their way.

Campaign:

Shreyanka Patil and BOBCARD celebrate the small things moms give up



Sometimes, giving back starts with the little things that went unnoticed for years. BOBCARD’s campaign brings Indian cricketer Shreyanka Patil into the frame not in her jersey, but at home, planning a quiet surprise for her mother.

The film captures how her mom gave up travel, time, and hobbies while raising her and now, Shreyanka uses her BOBCARD TIARA to plan the kind of trip her mom always skipped. It’s not flashy, but deeply personal. With her father silently supporting the gesture, the ad becomes a soft tribute to everyday sacrifices, and the small but meaningful ways we can return the love.

Campaign:

Kenstar’s Mother’s Day film celebrates the Real MVPs at home

She fumbles Gen Z slang, drops “fam” at breakfast, and misfires a “vibe check” — all in the name of connection. In its Mother’s Day film A Salute to GOAT Moms, Kenstar captures the quiet humor and deep heart behind a mother’s daily efforts to stay close to her kids.

It’s not a glossy montage of perfection — just one mom trying, adapting, and laughing through the awkward bits of parenting teens. From sleepless school nights to awkward dinner chats, the film is a light, relatable nod to mothers who do it all (often without applause).



Campaign :

When mothers become students in Titan film

This Mother’s Day, Titan Company moved beyond sentiment to spotlight on the quiet determination of women reclaiming their right to learn. Their new campaign, ‘Aage Badhegi’, tells the story of mothers who never had a chance at education and are now returning to the classroom, often inspired by their own daughters.

The film, conceptualised by Ogilvy and produced by Superfly Films, is rooted in the lived experiences of rural women, many of whom are part of Titan’s long-running CSR initiative, Titan Kanya. Partnering with the non-profit IIMPACT, the program has created literacy modules tailored for women who grew up without access to formal education.

Campaign:

Mother’s Day 2025 brought out a range of stories from healthcare challenges in rural areas to light-hearted takes on modern habits. Instead of just showing picture-perfect moments, these campaigns looked at real parts of motherhood, the sacrifices, the humor, the quiet strength.

