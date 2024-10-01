Nomad Pizza signs Vaani Kapoor as ambassador

Delhi: Nomad Pizza announced the onboarding of Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor as their brand ambassador.

Kapoor has expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "I am thrilled to be a part of Nomad Pizza and contribute to its journey of excellence. The brand's commitment to quality and creativity aligns with my values, and I look forward to exploring new avenues in the culinary world together with Nomad Pizza. Nomad and I share a passion for food and innovation, and this partnership will hopefully exceed our expectations. We aim to redefine the culinary landscape by introducing a menu that captivates taste buds and adds creativity, marking a new era in the realm of food innovation."

Amit Ajwani, Head of Nomad Pizza, said, "I am delighted to see Nomad Pizza climbing to newer heights and finally directing itself to a destined natural association with personalities like Vaani Kapoor. 2024 has begun with great developments for us, and this partnership with Vaani marks innovation with an added consumer connect approach. 2024 has a bright outlook, and we plan to expand the brand with more thrilling offerings & cuisines to come for the customers this year.”