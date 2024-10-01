International music day: how NODWIN Gaming blends music with esports

New Delhi: Music and gaming came together in India when NODWIN Gaming brought gamification to its music festival, NH7 Weekender. The lineup was revealed through an interactive game where users explored a virtual NH7 venue and collected coins to uncover the performing artists.

NODWIN Gaming has also frequently blended music with esports. They teamed up with artists Seedhe Maut and Sez On The Beat to produce an anthem called ‘NHK’ for the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC), showcasing Valorant players from South Asia.

Another instance was when they organised the Android Carnival during the grand finale of Battlegrounds Mobile India Master Series (BGMS) Season 3, featuring a live performance by renowned musician Garv Taneja, also known as Chaar Diwaari.

Commenting on the significance of music in gaming and esports, Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, stated, “Music plays a pivotal role in enhancing gaming and esports experiences. Iconic collaborations, like Linkin Park and Imagine Dragons' anthem for League of Legends Worlds becoming the sound of gaming culture show how music can resonate deeply with players and audiences alike. Virtual concerts in games like Fortnite by renowned artists like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande also took the world by storm. Games like FIFA have also seamlessly integrated music into their gameplay, creating soundtracks that define each edition and connect with fans worldwide.”

“For gamers, music creates an immersive atmosphere, whether they’re casually playing or competing in tournaments. As a youth entertainment-focused company, NODWIN Gaming recognizes the intrinsic significance of music in gaming and is committed to creating experiences that merge the two, maximising the timeshare of mindshare for our audiences,” he added.

Naman Mathur, Co-founder of S8UL, India's leading esports and gaming content organisation, said, “Music has always been a huge part of almost every gamer’s journey. Whether it is getting pumped before intense matches or connecting with my community during streams, music has always helped me feel more immersed in the experience. The characteristic music track of each game is something so familiar and exciting for the gamers. Singers like Alan Walker have collaborated with us in the past, clearly highlighting the connection gamers share with music!”

Roby John, Co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming, said, “Behind every unforgettable gaming moment is a carefully crafted soundtrack that intensifies that experience. For us, the Indo-futuristic soundscape we’ve created not only complements the visual and interactive elements of the game but also enhances the player experience. It creates an atmosphere that pulls players into another world, making each experience on Virlok more vivid and memorable.”