No question of tampering: ASCI responds to MPL allegations on 'Opinion Trading' Whitepaper

New Delhi: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has issued a brief but firm response to the Rs 50 crore defamation notice served by Galactus Funware Technology, the parent company of MPL, over its recently released whitepaper on the emerging opinion trading sector.

In its official comment to BestMediaInfo.com, an ASCI spokesperson said, “We are in receipt of the notice and there is absolutely no question of tampering.”

The response comes after MPL alleged that the ASCI whitepaper selectively used screenshots from its platform (MPL Opinio) and other opinion trading apps in a misleading context, suggesting non-compliance with advertising norms.

In the 11-page notice dated 23 May 2025 and issued through law firm Trilegal, Galactus Funware accuses ASCI of publishing a “biased and unsubstantiated” study that relies on “tampered” screenshots of MPL advertisements.

MPL's legal notice accuses the self-regulatory body of presenting manipulated visuals that could harm the company’s reputation and business interests.

Galactus Funware has given the self-regulatory body three days to remove the whitepaper from the public domain, warning that failure to comply will trigger civil and criminal proceedings as well as additional compensation “for every day of continued publication.”

ASCI’s whitepaper, released in May 2025, sought to examine the legality, advertising practices, and user risks associated with opinion trading platforms. It argued that such platforms operate in a grey area of Indian law and may mislead consumers if not appropriately regulated or disclosed.