Nitin Saini, Josy Paul, Kainaz Karmakar among Indians on Clio Awards 2026 jury

New Delhi: The Clio Awards has announced its 2026 jury, with a strong line-up of Indian leaders across brand, creative, media, design and production disciplines set to evaluate the world’s best advertising work in Dubai next year.

The global jury of more than 100 industry leaders will meet at the JA Resort in Dubai in March 2026 to judge entries and decide the Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio winners across categories.

According to Clio, the full jury has been handpicked for a blend of culture, identity, perspective and experience.

The Indian jurors named for the 67th annual Clio Awards include:

Brand Jury: Nitin Saini, VP Marketing, Mondelēz India

Creative Business Transformation, Effectiveness & Strategy Jury: Amitesh Rao, CEO, Leo South Asia

Design Jury: Mayuri Nikhumb, Head of Design, Conran Design India

Film Jury: Kalpesh Patankar, Group Chief Creative Officer, VML India

Media Jury: Monaz Todywalla, Chief Executive Officer, PHD India

Public Relations Jury: Josy Paul, Chairperson and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India Private Limited

Social Media Jury: Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India

Film Craft – Animation & VFX Jury: Neville Shah, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Kinnect

Film Craft – Direction & Cinematography Jury: Ayappa KM, Partner/Director, Earlymanfilm

The 67th annual Clio Award winners will be honoured on May 12, 2026, at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City. Entries for the 2026 competition are currently open.