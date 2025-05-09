Nippon India Mutual Fund gets station branding on Mumbai Metro Line 3 station

New Delhi: Nippon India Mutual Fund has become the first mutual fund brand to undertake exclusive station branding in the Mumbai Metro transit ecosystem.

The brand has signed a five-year agreement with Times OOH to acquire Inclusive Station Branding Rights for Acharya Atre Station on the newly launched Mumbai Metro Line 3.

Times OOH holds the advertising media mandate for Mumbai Metro Line 3.

“As urban infrastructure evolves, metro stations are becoming dynamic spaces where brands can interact with a broad and engaged audience,” said Kaiyomurz Daver, Chief Marketing Officer, Nippon India Mutual Fund. “We are proud to have our brand featured on one of Mumbai’s key metro stations, a move that reflects our retail focus, reinforces our sustainability efforts, and fills our teams with pride. Hearing 'Agla station, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Acharya Atre Chowk' is more than just an announcement, it’s a powerful symbol of our journey toward empowering investors and building a greener future.”

The station branding was initiated by Ideacafe. agency, part of Concept Group.

Rohit Chopra, COO, Times OOH, added, “Nippon India Mutual Fund’s acquisition of the exclusive branding rights for Acharya Atre Station is a bold and visionary step. Mumbai Metro Line 3 is a highly relevant platform for the brand to amplify its leadership across both B2B and B2C segments. This initiative underscores the brand’s category leadership and innovative marketing outlook.”