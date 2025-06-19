Nikhil Kamath invests in One Hand Clap Media

New Delhi: Nikhil Kamath has invested in One Hand Clap Media, a creative agency co-founded by former All India Bakchod (AIB) members Aakash Shah and Naveed Manakkodan.

The investment is positioned as a move to support new-age content creation and fast-paced digital campaign execution in a market where traditional marketing models are being re-evaluated.

One Hand Clap's work includes ad films, influencer marketing, and creative strategies for brands such as Swiggy, Netflix India, CRED, BGMI, Ather, Bumble, Prime Video India, EMotorad, and Chetak.

"Nikhil gets our DNA, and our visions align,” said Aakash Shah, Co-founder of One Hand Clap. “We both never cared for the status quo; we have always aimed to disrupt it, defy the metrics and algorithms to tell stories, not just campaigns for our clients."

Naveed Manakkodan, Co-founder, added: "Nikhil's investment validates our thesis that in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, speed and authentic storytelling are paramount. This partnership fuels our ambition to redefine the agency model, delivering impactful creative solutions with unparalleled agility."