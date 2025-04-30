Nike apologises and withdraws ‘Never Again’ marathon ad

Mumbai: Nike has issued an apology and removed a controversial billboard advertisement displayed during the 2025 London Marathon on April 27, following widespread criticism for its use of the phrase “Never Again. Until Next Year.”

In what seems to be a cultural miss, the brand used ‘Never Again,’ a word Jews associate with the historic and globally apprehended Holocaust.

The temporary billboard, part of Nike’s “Winning Isn’t Comfortable” campaign, featured a red background with large black letters reading “Never Again. Until Next Year.” Positioned near the marathon’s finish line, the ad aimed to capture the sentiment of runners who swear off long races after completing one, only to return the following year. However, the phrase “Never Again” is widely recognised as a solemn pledge to prevent atrocities like the Holocaust, making its use in a marketing campaign appear insensitive, particularly as the marathon coincided with the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen.

In light of the poor response to the slogan, company insiders have said the idea behind this slogan was the humorous way in which runners declare that they won’t be able to do the same rigorous training next year, and that seemed to be Nike’s inspiration.

Since this slogan is used in remembrance of Holocaust of World War II and atrocities against the Jews, the lack of sensitivity or the ad being flagged at any level has shocked the consumers and activists alike.

In its defense, Nike has reportedly agreed that the language should not have been used, the billboards have been removed, and the brand condemns any act of antisemitism.