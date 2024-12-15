Nick Lawson steps down as Global CEO of EssenceMediacom after 34 years

New Delhi: Nick Lawson, who has been at the helm of EssenceMediacom as its Global CEO, announced his decision to step down, ending a 34-year career with the company.

He plans to take some time to recharge before embarking on his next venture.

Lawson joined what was then a small UK-based media firm back in 1991 as employee number 38.

Reflecting on his tenure, Lawson shared on LinkedIn that his journey with the company was extraordinary, highlighting his progression through various roles that contributed to the agency's global prominence.

Under his leadership, EssenceMediacom expanded to nearly 10,000 employees across 90 countries.

Lawson expressed gratitude towards his colleagues, clients, and particularly his mentor, Stephen Allan, for their support and influence throughout his career.