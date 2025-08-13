New York Festivals® AME Awards reveals 2025 shortlist

New Delhi: The New York Festivals® AME Awards have announced the Shortlist for their 2025 international advertising and effectiveness competition.

The 2025 AME Awards received entries from agencies around the world, including Morocco, Hong Kong, Spain, Romania, the UK, the USA, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina. The Shortlist reflects this global scope, honouring campaigns that sparked conversation, inspired action, united communities, utilised advanced technology, and established new benchmarks for brands.

VML’s global network led the Shortlist with 32 entries, representing creative work from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Morocco, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

Other North American agencies shortlisted include Zulu Alpha Kilo, Havas New York, McKinney, Eversana Intouch, and DeVito/Verdi.

Additional shortlisted work comes from agencies such as Ogilvy UK, VCCP UK, DDB Group Hong Kong, and Akcelo Australia, reflecting a wide range of innovation on the international stage.

Brands advancing to the trophy round include DOVE, Volkswagen Canada, OREO, McDonald’s Hong Kong, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Virgin Media O2, SC Johnson, Fanta, Silk, New York-Presbyterian, NHS Blood and Transplant, Kraft Heinz UK, Huggies Canada, Mondelez International, and others across various sectors and regions.

A panel of more than 100 strategic industry executives, branding experts, and creative leaders from six continents reviewed entries for the 2025 AME Awards. This Grand Jury assessed each submission to determine the campaigns advancing to the Shortlist.

Campaigns that combined innovation, strategic insight, and effectiveness progressed to the trophy round, representing work that addressed complex marketing challenges and delivered measurable outcomes.

“2025’s AME Awards Shortlist showcases outstanding work from every corner of the globe, reflecting a powerful mix of exciting creative work, strategic thinking, and measurable impact,” said Gayle Seminara Mandel, VP, Executive Director of the AME Awards. “This year’s campaigns solve complex marketing challenges, inspire change, and set new standards for effectiveness worldwide. All of us at AME are proud to celebrate the bold ideas and results-driven excellence that define this year’s Shortlisted entries.”