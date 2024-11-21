New York Festivals AME Awards launches 2024 AME report

New Delhi: New York Festivals AME Awards announced the 2024 AME Report, an annual rankings brief compiled from the results of the AME Grand Jury sessions.

AME’s two-tiered ranking report awards points for winning entries and showcases the top-performing agencies and brands' outstanding achievements in the 2024 AME Awards.

The AME Agency Report honours agencies that have led the way in delivering innovative, effective creative work for top-tier advertisers. The AME Brand Report celebrates forward-thinking brands that embraced transformative campaigns, securing their place in the AME rankings

Ogilvy UK led the way in this year’s Agency Report. The London-based agency received high praise for its results-driven campaign for Dove, “The Real Cost of Beauty,” which not only raised awareness but mobilised support for safer online spaces. The campaign, which earned AME’s Campaign of the Year—Europe and multiple Golds, solidified its position as the leader in the AME Report. Additionally, the agency’s top ranking was reinforced by the success of “Maaate” for the Mayor of London, which earned multiple trophies by encouraging men to confront misogyny.

“We’re already so proud of this campaign and the impact it has made, but to be recognised by the AME is the icing on the cake. Our ambition for every Dove brief is to combine creative excellence with real-world impact, so we’re delighted to be recognised by an organisation that values those same objectives,” said Lucy Tone-McGurk, Category Client Lead, Dove Unilever, Ogilvy UK

VML USA’s impactful campaign “OREO Codes” for OREO (Mondelez International) brilliantly combined cutting-edge technology with creative execution and earned the Grand Award (Best of Show), Campaign of the Year Award – North America and the prestigious number 2 rank on this year’s annual ranking report. VML transformed everyday milk carton barcodes into scannable offers through the mobile website OREOCodes.com.

MullenLowe MENA secured the number 3 spot on the AME Report and earned the AME Campaign of the Year—Middle East & Africa for their groundbreaking campaign, “Fixing the bAIs.” This highly effective campaign addressed gender bias in AI datasets, which has historically hindered women’s representation and progress in the workplace, resulting in a change in the way AI interacts with and represents women.

Pioneering global brands in 2024 took bold risks, collaborating with the industry's top agencies to craft strategic campaigns that delivered creative excellence and measurable impact on their bottom line.

Brands featured in the AME Brand Report are celebrated for championing leading-edge strategic campaigns that have achieved remarkable results and made a positive impact.

Dove catapulted to the top spot on the AME Report with a trailblazing campaign that celebrated real women of all ages, body types, and ethnic backgrounds. Ogilvy UK London’s progressive work for Dove propelled the global brand to this leading position. The agency’s bold 3-minute film, 'The Real Cost of Beauty,' highlights the mental health crisis affecting children, exacerbated by social media pressures, and delivers its powerful message across multiple channels, including television, print, billboards, and digital platforms.

Prominent brand campaigns created by top-tier agencies earned spots on the 2024 AME Report, including OREO (VML), Aurora50 (MullenLowe MENA), SAUDIA Airlines (Leo Burnett Middle East), the Mayor of London (Ogilvy UK, London), Kahlúa (Wieden+Kennedy UK), Sixene Son (Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East), the German Depression Aid Foundation (Grabarz und Partner Werbeagentur GmbH), and Opportunity@Work (Ogilvy NY).

The 2024 AME award-winning entries were determined by the AME Awards Grand Jury. The results of these jury panels determine an entry’s score and its placement within the AME Report annual rankings brief.

The 2025 AME Awards for Advertising & Marketing Effectiveness will open for entries on December 15, 2024.