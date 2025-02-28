New York Festivals Advertising Awards unveils the 2025 Executive Jury

New Delhi: New York Festivals Advertising Awards introduced the 2025 Executive Jury, a jury panel of creative professionals selected to evaluate entries for the New York Festivals Advertising Awards.

The Jury’s President is Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup and McCann. Campopiano is returning for a second year to lead the 2025 NYF Executive Jury.

During the live sessions led by Campopiano, the jury panel will review the shortlisted entries determined by the 2025 Shortlist Jury. The Jury will select those campaigns whose creativity combined with impact reaches the standard set by them.

"Last year, the Executive Jury had the privilege of shining a light on provocative, industry-shifting ideas that represent the best of what we do, ideas that were sure to inspire talent and the next generation of creative leaders. I expect no less from what we honour in 2025. The group of experts on this year’s jury have set a high bar for brands and agencies alike, and I’m incredibly excited about the challenging, yet constructive discussions ahead of us,” said Campopiano.

The 2025 Executive Jury includes members such as Justine Armour, Global Chief Creative Officer, Forsman and Bodenfors, USA, Lucas Bongioanni, CCO, Gut New York, USA, Thiago Cruz, CCO, Grey New York, USA, Till Diestel, CCO, Serviceplan, Germany, Islam ElDessouky, Global Vice President Creative, The Coca-Cola Company, USA, Kristin Faucher, Head of Brand Strategy and Advertising: Card, Travel, Commerce, Chase, USA, Stephanie (Shields) Jacoby, Global Senior Vice President Vodkas, Diageo, USA, Sungwon Jee, Global CMO (Senior Vice President, Head of Brand Marketing Division) Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea, Jung A Kim, CCO, Innocean, South Korea, Kelly Pon, CCO, BBH Shanghai, China, Chaka Sobhani, President and Global CCO, DDB Worldwide, United Kingdom, Doerte Spengler-Ahrens, Chairwoman, JVM, Germany, Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO and Founder, KINDRD, UK and Belgium and Shannon Washington, CCO, Gotham, USA.

“I am deeply honoured that this extraordinary assembly of creative luminaries, curated by the esteemed Javier Campopiano, will judge this year’s NYF Advertising Awards," said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals. "Their unparalleled expertise in crafting groundbreaking creative solutions, coupled with their diverse global insights gained from working with prominent national and international brands, ensures that this year's submissions will be evaluated with the utmost respect and deliberate consideration.”

The 2025 NYF Executive Jury sessions will take place in early June at New York City’s Crosby Hotel’s screening room.

The official deadline to enter the New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 25, 2025.