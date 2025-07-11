New York Festivals Advertising Awards announces NYFAi 2025 winners

New Delhi: The New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYFA) has announced the winners of its inaugural NYFAi competition, a global initiative developed in collaboration with Lightricks’ generative AI platform, LTX Studio.

CYLNDR Studios won Gold for “Closer Than You Think” (created for The Duke Lemur Center), Clutch received Silver for “Expansive Pad” (for Helping Women Period), and Code and Theory earned Bronze for “Find Your Feet” (for New York Scores). The entries were selected following a competitive evaluation by the 2025 NYFA Executive Jury.

NYFAi, designed to explore how artificial intelligence can support creative storytelling, brought together seven agencies from around the world. Each team was given a brief from a nonprofit or startup and developed a 30–60 second campaign using LTX Studio’s generative AI tools.

“NYFAi is more than a competition, it’s a window into the evolving landscape of creativity. By fusing the instinct and imagination of world-class creatives with the powerful capabilities of LTX Studio, we’re demonstrating that AI can be a true storytelling partner, from the first spark of an idea to the final frame,” said Shani Mandel-Laufer, Vice-President, Strategy and Business Development at Lightricks.

“This year’s participants didn’t just rise to the challenge, they redefined the boundaries of what’s possible. We’re proud to build the tools that help bring these bold, breakthrough ideas to life,” she added.

The competition serves as a case study in how AI-driven platforms like LTX Studio can complement human creativity across campaign planning, production and execution. While no Indian agency featured among this year’s winners, the event is of interest to the Indian market as creative and marketing teams across the region increasingly explore generative tools for content development and brand storytelling.

Jury members evaluated each submission on creativity, storytelling, and how effectively the teams used AI to address their assigned briefs.

Watch the awarded entries: