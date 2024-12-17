New York Festivals 2025 AME awards open for entries

New Delhi: New York Festivals 2025 AME Awards, honouring advertising and marketing effectiveness, is now open for entries.

Marking its 31st anniversary, AME continues its legacy of honouring campaigns that deliver innovative solutions to complex marketing challenges. The AME Awards celebrate the power of strategic planning and creative execution to achieve extraordinary results and set new benchmarks for effectiveness.

“We are thrilled to introduce 2025’s new categories, which reflect the evolving landscape of marketing, spanning audio branding to creativity intersecting with sustainability. Our world-class jury, composed of trailblazing creative leaders and strategic visionaries, is ready to evaluate this year’s groundbreaking entries and honour campaigns that push the boundaries of effectiveness,” said Gayle Seminara Mandel, VP, Executive Director, AME Awards.

Each year, the AME Awards reviews and refreshes its categories to align with industry trends and innovations.

In its ongoing commitment to celebrating excellence in marketing effectiveness, the 2025 AME Awards unveiled a slate of new categories across Best Use of Discipline, Best Use of Medium, Creativity for Positive Impact, and Products & Services. These additions spotlight innovation and purpose-driven creativity, reflecting emerging trends and evolving disciplines.

AME’s new categories honour campaigns that harness cutting-edge technology, inspire audience engagement, and champion sustainability. Updates include advancements in audio branding, interactive storytelling, and shoppable media, as well as exploring the emotional resonance of ASMR in advertising, artificial intelligence, and fostering a circular economy. These innovations highlight AME’s dedication to recognising work that achieves business goals while driving meaningful societal and environmental impact.

Jury selection is now underway for the 2025 AME Awards. AME’s esteemed juries are recruited from five global regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America. These strategic innovators and creative leaders bring diverse global expertise and industry insights into the rigorous evaluation of all entries, ensuring a comprehensive and balanced perspective.

Each year, the AME Report analyses the results of the AME Awards jury sessions, recognising outstanding agencies and brands from around the globe. The 2024 AME Report highlights campaigns honoured in this year’s competition, offering a global ranking of top-performing agencies and brands.

The final deadline to enter the 2025 AME Awards competition is June 15, 2025.