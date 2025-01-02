"New old” identity: Rahul Gupta’s By Design returns to using the IBD brand identity

New Delhi: Rahul Gupta’s Mumbai-based creative agency, By Design, has rebranded to ‘IBD’ (Integrated Brand Development), the name it used when it was part of Percept.

Gupta founded ‘By Design’ in 1994 after a five-year stint with Grey Group. In 2007, By Design entered a joint venture with Percept to form IBD India.

However, in 2022, IBD demerged from Percept, becoming an independent agency, and reverted to the name ‘By Design.’

Sharing his thoughts on the rebranding, Gupta said, “We’ve always been the go-to 360-degree creative agency with ideas that pack a punch. But when we rebranded to By Design, it turns out not everyone caught our drift. Now, after much brainstorming and existential debates, we’re thrilled to announce our new-old identity: IBD (Integrated Brand Development).”

