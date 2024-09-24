New digital agency ‘itch’ launched

Delhi: A new digital agency has emerged —itch. The agency aims to tackle the growing need for more meaningful, innovative campaigns that prioritise substance over noise.

Naman, co-founder and Creative Director at itch, said, “Our goal with itch is not just to do different things but to do things differently, we're at a point where people are saturated with overt messaging, so we’re constantly asking ourselves, how can we deliver a message that doesn’t feel like one? It’s about crafting stories that people want to engage with where the creative work doesn’t scream ‘ad.’”

Apoorva, co-founder, who spearheads Growth & Talent at itch, explained how the itch community operates and said, “At itch, it’s as much about the people as it is about the brands. We're building an ecosystem that fosters bold ideas, nurtures talent, and challenges norms. Agility is key in today’s market, where brands seek more than just surface-level marketing, and hence quick adapting becomes essential.”

On the operational front, Surbhi, co-founder and Operations Lead emphasised, “Running an agency is a delicate balance between structure and freedom. We wanted to bring a level of process that makes it easier for creativity to thrive, allowing our team to execute bold ideas efficiently and consistently. Our approach is all about making things work smarter, not harder.”

itch has already signed on several key accounts and will be announcing these wins shortly.