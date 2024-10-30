Nazara Tech’s Datawrkz acquires UK agency space & Time in Rs 52.3 cr cash & stock deal

New Delhi: Datawrkz, a Nazara Technologies subsidiary, has fully acquired UK-based growth marketing agency Space & Time for Rs 52.3 crore through a cash and stock deal.

This acquisition seeks to advance Datawrkz’s growth ambitions across Europe and North America, aiming to position it as a scaled player in the global digital advertising market.

The collaboration aims to bring together Space and Time’ expertise in growth marketing, media, and technology with Datawrkz’s expertise in programmatic advertising technology and optimisation.

The partnership will enable both companies to deliver digital advertising solutions and drive expansion, especially in the European and UK markets.

Additionally, Space and Time will gain access to Datawrkz’s technology and products, enhancing their ability to deliver campaigns and capitalise on growth opportunities in Europe and North America.

Senthil Govindan, CEO and founder of Datawrkz, who will join the Space and Time board, said, “We are embarking on an inorganic strategy to complement our strong independent growth, and Space and Time is an ideal partner. The cultural alignment and shared focus on delivering value for clients make this acquisition a perfect fit. We anticipate this collaboration will significantly boost growth for both companies, with Space and Time driving our expansion in Europe.”

Chris Jones, CEO, Space and Time, said, “The company was founded with very clear principles focussed around client success. I’m incredibly proud to say these are more intrinsic and fundamental to our values than ever. The challenge was to find an investor that shares this passion for client-centricity and that’s exactly what we’ve found in Datawrkz. As two fast-growing and specialist businesses, the potential between us made this the perfect match and the investment in key areas such as data and technology that this deal brings will help future-proof our clients’ business as we continue to grow. The deal represents an exciting new chapter in the Space and Time story as we partner with Datawrkz to bring new opportunities to clients. We’re excited for all that lies ahead.”