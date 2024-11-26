Nasher Miles gives its digital mandate to creative agency itch

New Delhi: Nasher Miles has awarded its digital mandate to itch, following a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate involves leveraging creative content, influencer collaborations, and data-driven campaigns designed to resonate with India’s evolving travel community.
Together, they aim to amplify Nasher Miles' presence within the online travel community, building influence and deeper connections with audiences who share a passion for travel and adventure.
Naman Agarwal, Co-Founder of itch, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Nasher Miles, a brand that shares our passion for bold, creative storytelling. Together, we’re excited to push boundaries and make travel feel even more personal, accessible, and engaging for the Indian audience."
Shruti Kedia, Co-Founder and Marketing Head of Nasher Miles, remarked, "In itch, we’ve found a partner who genuinely understands our aspirations for digital growth and innovation. Their fresh perspective and creative strengths align perfectly with our goals, and we’re excited to create memorable, impactful digital journeys that connect deeply with our customers."