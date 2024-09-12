myTrident captures festive spirit with OOH across Indian cities

Delhi: myTrident has unveiled its festive Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising campaign across 15+ Indian cities.

Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson of myTrident, expressed her excitement about the campaign, saying, “This festive season, we wanted to create something truly memorable that resonates with our audience. Our OOH campaign, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore, is designed to capture the essence of our brand – a blend of luxury, comfort, style and especially family. We’ve chosen iconic locations to ensure our message reaches as many people as possible.”

The campaign has been placed in cities including Delhi NCR, Srinagar, Katra, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Chandigarh. The billboards have been mounted in locations including South Extension and DND Flyway in Delhi, Elante Mall in Chandigarh, Ludhiana’s busiest streets, Hoshangabad Road in Bhopal, MI Road in Jaipur, and Ambarsar Mall in Amritsar, among others.

Rajneesh Bhatia, CEO of myTrident Group Corporate, added, “Our goal with this campaign is to showcase our Bed & Bath collection in a way that’s both innovative and impactful. By utilizing 3D elements and choosing strategic locations, we’ve been able to create a campaign that not only promotes our products but also enhances the visual experience of the viewers. We’re confident that this will elevate our brand visibility during the festive season.”