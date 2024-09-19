MyGlamm joins Miss Universe India 2024 as official Makeup & Beauty Partner

Delhi: Good Glamm Group’s portfolio brand, MyGlamm, has officially partnered with Miss Universe India 2024 as the Makeup and Beauty Partner.

As the official Makeup and Beauty Partner, MyGlamm will play a role in creating looks for all the finalists as they compete for the title.

Speaking about the partnership, Ketan Bhatia, Group Brand Director at Good Glamm Group, said, “As a brand that champions individuality and celebrates beauty in all its forms, MyGlamm is excited to partner with Miss Universe India 2024. Our goal is to provide these contestants with looks that not only enhance their natural beauty but also reflect their unique personalities as they prepare to take on the global stage.”

Nikhil Anand, National Director, Miss Universe India, commented, "We are excited to welcome MyGlamm as the official Makeup and Beauty Partner for MissUniverse India 2024. This collaboration brings together two brands that celebrate individuality. MyGlamm's expertise in beauty and their commitment to empowering women through self-expression aligns perfectly with our vision and will undoubtedly add to the contestants' confidence and presence as they prepare to shine on both the national and international stages."

The grand finale will take place on September 22, 2024, at Zee Studios in Jaipur, where the winner will be crowned and will represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 competition.

In addition to creating looks for the contestants, MyGlamm will also host beauty sessions and tutorials throughout the competition. Contestants will be given access to MyGlamm’s expert beauty advice, tips, and techniques.