Mygate celebrates spirit of Olympics with Saina Nehwal

Delhi: Mygate announced a collaboration with Olympic medal winner Saina Nehwal.

At the centre of this partnership is a giveaway, supported by a video, in which Nehwal invites residents to participate in a mini treasure hunt. Participants need to browse through the listings on Mygate Buy and Sell, to find and claim the badminton racket signed by Nehwal.

Abhishek Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of Mygate, stated, “We are delighted to have Saina Nehwal on board. This partnership is built on our commitment to enhancing the community living experience through innovative solutions and engaging activities. Additionally, we hold an immense amount of pride in the fact that Saina, who represents Indian badminton on a global scale, is a Mygate user, too!”