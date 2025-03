New Delhi: My FM has executed a brand activity for Glucon D (Zydus Wellness) called, “Thakaan Gone, Energy On.”

The initiative, which ran for 15 to 20 days, took place across Ahmedabad and covered 60+ crossroads.

As part of the campaign, glasses of Glucon D energy drink were served to traffic police personnel and passers-by.

The campaign recently won four Global Digital Marketing Awards - eest Tech for advertising, best API, best CSR/Cause marketing award and best digital marketing campaign.