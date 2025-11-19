New Delhi: MullenLowe Lintas Group Mumbai is among the Gold winners in the 2025 ONE Asia Creative Awards.

The agency, working with Digital Rhetoric Pune and Doceree Noida, picked up the Gold for “DawAI Reader” on behalf of Alkem Laboratories in Creative Use of Data, Data for Good. The work also received a Silver and a Merit.

Watch the work here:

Entrants from India won a total of one gold, five silver, eight bronze, and eleven merit awards.

All Gold, Silver, and Bronze 2025 ONE Asia winners from India are below.

Gold:

MullenLowe Lintas Group Mumbai, with Digital Rhetoric Pune and Doceree Noida, “DawAI Reader” for Alkem Laboratories in Creative Use of Data, Data for Good

Silver:

DDB Mudra Group Mumbai with The Bombay Film Company Mumbai “Great In-Game Wedding” for Battlegrounds Mobile India in Interactive, Online & Mobile, Online Advertising & Mobile Video

DDB Mudra Group Mumbai, with The Bombay Film Company Mumba,i “Great In-Game Wedding” for Battlegrounds Mobile India in Gaming, Community Building

MullenLowe Lintas Group Mumbai, with Digital Rhetoric Pune and Doceree Noid,a “DawAI Reader” for Alkem Laboratories in Creative Use of AI, Branded AI

Ogilvy Bengaluru “Eye Test Menu” for Titan Eye Plus in Direct Marketing, Non-traditional & Guerrilla Marketing

Ogilvy India Mumbai “Chai Bansuri—The Tea Flute” for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea in Experiential & Immersive, Brand Installation

Bronze

BANG BANG Mediacorp Mumbai with FCB Kinnect Mumbai “SA SA LE LE’” for Flipkart in Moving Image & Sound Craft, Original Music

DDB Mudra Group Mumbai with The Bombay Film Company Mumbai “Great In-Game Wedding” for Battlegrounds Mobile India in Design, Promotional

McCann Worldgroup India, Gurugram “Fit My Feet” for Buckaroo India in Creative Effectiveness, Consumer Goods

McCann Worldgroup India Gurugram “Clap” for Odomos in Radio & Audio-First, Use of Humor

Ogilvy Bengaluru “Eye Test Menu” for Titan Eye Plus in Media, Media-Led Creative Execution

Ogilvy India Mumbai “Vi Guardian Beads” for VI (VODAFONE IDEA) in IP & Product Design, Physical product

Ogilvy India Mumbai “Chai Bansuri—The Tea Flute” for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea in Out of Home, Experiential & Installations

Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai, “Desi Don” for Centre for Pastoralism in Moving Image & Sound Craft, Animation

Overall in ONE Asia 2025, Grey Advertising Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong, working with Shanghai PUSU Advertising Co., Ltd, Shanghai, was awarded Best of Show for “Pantene Pet Pit” on behalf of Pantene. The work also won Best of Discipline in Social Media, as well as a Gold and Bronze.

A total of 19 Gold, 42 Silver, 53 Bronze, and 76 Merits were awarded this year to agencies and brands in 14 countries and regions across APAC: Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and Thailand.