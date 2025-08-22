MSSIDC appoints Goldmine Advertising as advertising and digital services partner

New Delhi: Goldmine Advertising has been appointed as the advertising and digital services partner by the Maharashtra Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation (MSSIDC) for a three-year term, supporting the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme.

MSSIDC, designated as the Nodal Agency by the Government of Maharashtra, is responsible for implementing the RAMP programme in the state. The initiative is a joint effort between the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME) and the World Bank, designed to enhance the competitiveness and growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Maharashtra.

Launched by the Prime Minister in 2022, the RAMP programme seeks to address key challenges faced by MSMEs. It focuses on fostering innovation, improving market access, promoting sustainable practices, and expanding support for women-led enterprises, intended to benefit MSMEs nationwide.