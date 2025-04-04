MSRTC must select higher-bidding agencies, target Rs 100 cr ad revenue: Maha transport minister

New Delhi: A comprehensive new policy should be developed for advertisements on buses and at depots of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to increase revenue from them to Rs 100 crore, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Thursday.

Speaking at a review meeting of MSRTC at the transport commissioner's office, he said contracts with the current advertising agencies should be cancelled if they are not generating expected revenue.

"Agencies that offer better revenue must be selected. Currently, MSRTC earns around Rs 22-24 crore from advertisements. This income should be increased to Rs 100 crore through proper planning. While purchasing new buses, advertisement panels should be installed, keeping passenger and bus safety in mind. The same setup should also be implemented in older buses," he said.

"Additionally, planning should be done for bus station improvements. To enhance bus stations, firms supplying diesel to MSRTC should be encouraged to use their CSR funds to set up clean restrooms for women and 'Hirkani' rooms (special waiting areas for women). Since the corporation purchases diesel in large quantities, future tenders for diesel procurement should include a mandatory CSR fund clause," he added.

Out of 5,150 electric buses, only 220 have been supplied to MSRTC by the concerned leasing company, he pointed out.

A final notice should be issued to this company and necessary action should be taken to terminate the contract if there is no positive response, he said.

"This year, 2,640 'Lalpari' (Red) buses will be added to MSRTC's fleet. A total of 800 of these buses were delivered by March-end. In the next two months, all 251 depots should receive new buses, ensuring smooth deployment. High-quality buses must be introduced regularly. All buses should be equipped with GPS and CCTV cameras," Sarnaik said. PTI MR BNM