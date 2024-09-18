MS Dhoni hits Times Square with EMotorad’s ‘Awaaz Ayegi Dil Se’

New Delhi: MS Dhoni took over Times Square with EMotorad’s latest brand campaign, ‘Awaaz Ayegi Dil Se.’ The ad features MS Dhoni alongside EMotorad’s foldable, fat-tyred e-cycle Doodle V3.

Aditya Oza, CMO and Co-founder of EMotorad, said, “When we decided to do a billboard for Mahi Bhai, the first thought was that it had to be grand, and what better than a big screen on the iconic Times Square? As an Indian company exporting e-bikes across Europe and the US, it was an opportunity to display Indian startups on the biggest global advertising stage. Our philosophy in product and marketing, as well as most things we do, is to do crazy stuff and constantly break barriers.”

Neil Ghogale, VP Marketing, EMotorad, said, “The legendary MS Dhoni commands a presence as iconic as the Times Square Billboard itself, and having this stage is an incredible moment for EMotorad. Mahi being the innovator he is, needed something that had never been done before—something as monumental as his legacy. This is more than just an ad for us; it's a symbol of our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and making a positive impact on the world.”