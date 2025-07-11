MovieVerse and Ellipsis collaborate with Prasoon Pandey on his feature film

New Delhi: MovieVerse Studios and Ellipsis Entertainment have announced that advertising veteran Prasoon Pandey will direct his first feature film.

Known for his extensive work in the advertising industry, Pandey is set to make his directorial debut with a contemporary mythological thriller. The film has been written by screenwriter Vaibhav Vishal, combining modern storytelling with a culturally rooted narrative structure.

Prasoon Pandey, known for his work in advertising, has directed award-winning campaigns and has previously featured in Campaign Magazine’s list of influential advertising filmmakers.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, commented, "At MovieVerse, we've always believed in backing stories that offer something fresh and exciting to the audience. This collaboration marks a monumental leap forward for us. Recognising the immense potential and creative passion behind this project, knowing it holds the promise of both artistic excellence and mass appeal, we welcome Prasoon Pandey aboard to debut with us. His immense storytelling prowess will undoubtedly set new standards in the industry. This collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment, led by Tanuj and Atul, further strengthens our commitment to creating content that resonates with audiences who crave mass entertainment of the highest calibre."

Vivek Krishnani, CEO of MovieVerse Studios, added, "At MovieVerse Studios, we are dedicated to delivering content that strikes the perfect balance between emotional connection and cinematic grandeur in partnership with India’s finest talent. Collaborating with Prasoon Pandey, along with our partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, for his feature film debut is an exciting opportunity to bring forth stories that are not only relatable and engaging but also provide a rich, cinematic experience. With his expertise and our shared vision, we are confident that the film will captivate and resonate with the audience, offering them truly special entertainment that they’ve been seeking."

Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, stated, “Prasoon has been a dear friend and someone we’ve admired for decades. Over the years, we’ve shared countless scripts with him, but this one resonated deeply enough for him to make his feature film debut. We are honoured to welcome him into the Ellipsis family, joining the illustrious ranks of ad filmmakers like Ram Madhvani, Suresh Triveni and others, who have transitioned to impactful filmmaking. Partnering with MovieVerse, led by Aditya Pittie and Vivek Krishnani, further ensures a collaboration with solid, like-minded professionals who share our vision.”

Commenting on his decision to direct, Prasoon Pandey said, “I really enjoy the kind of stories I get to do in Advertising, which is why I haven't done a feature film yet. So if I have to take a short break from ads after we are done casting, I was clear that it would have to be a story that's truly intriguing and unlike anything I've seen before. So when Atul shared this with me, I knew this was the one. I've been unable to get it out of my head. It is a narrative with the potential to push cinematic boundaries. I couldn’t have asked for better collaborators than MovieVerse Studios and Ellipsis Entertainment to embark on this journey.”