MovieMax Cinemas celebrates Independence Day with exclusive discount for defence members

Delhi: MovieMax Cinemas is offering an exclusive 20% discount on movie tickets for all Defence members on August 15th, 2024.

MovieMax Cinemas said that it deeply appreciates the sacrifices made by those in the Army, Air Force, Navy, and other defence services. “On this special day, we invite these brave individuals to take a well-deserved break and enjoy the world of cinema—a place where they can relax, get lost in stories, and experience a refreshing escape from the everyday,” it added.

“Our protectors give so much of themselves to safeguard our country,” said Ashish Kanakia, CEO, MovieMax Cinemas. “This Independence Day, we want them to know that their sacrifices do not go unnoticed. Through this offer, we hope to give them a small yet meaningful opportunity to relax and enjoy.”

To avail the discount, India’s protectors need to present a valid ID at the box office on Independence Day. The offer is valid across all MovieMax Cinemas.